CAIRO - Egypt is targeting a debt to GDP ratio of 75%-80% in the next four years, Finance Minister Mohamed Maait said on Tuesday.

The government recorded a primary surplus of 157 billion Egyptian pounds ($5.09 billion) in the 2022-23 financial year that ended in June, he told a press conference in Cairo.

($1 = 30.8500 Egyptian pounds)

