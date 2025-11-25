Arab Finance: Tanmeyah, a subsidiary of EFG Finance, an EFG Holding company, entered into a partnership with Vlens, the market leader in Identity verification & eKYC in Egypt, according to an emailed press release.

The partnership will reinforce Tanmeyah’s digital transformation and offer a complete digital onboarding experience for customers.

Moreover, the collaboration will introduce advanced digital features, including Optical Character Recognition (OCR), customer liveness checks, electronic Know Your Customer (eKYC) processes, and electronic contract signing. All these features will be integrated into the Tanmeyah mobile app.

This integration will enable customers to register and access Tanmeyah’s services through new and alternative sales channels, offering greater convenience and faster service delivery, while upholding strict underwriting and governance standards.

Waleed Rammah, Chief Operating Officer and Acting Managing Director of Tanmeyah, commented, “Our performance in the first nine months of 2025—with a resilient portfolio, a 13% year-over-year increase in average ticket size, and a 54% surge in VSE product sales—underscores the strength of our model, supported by strong portfolio quality, rising demand for diversified products, and disciplined governance.”

“Tanmeyah’s outstanding portfolio reached EGP 6.2 billion for the nine months ending first 9 months in 25, supported by approximately 25% year-over-year increase in the number of branches,” he indicated.

Kareem El Sakka, Senior Director of Technology at Tanmeyah, said: “This initiative complements our ongoing modernization of technology platforms and our efforts to enable fully digital loan origination. As we continue to invest in a robust digital architecture, this collaboration strengthens our ability to scale, improve operational efficiency, and support sustained portfolio growth.”

Mohamed Mamdouh, CEO of Vlens, added: “By integrating our secure and compliant digital identity and onboarding technologies, we are enabling Tanmeyah to scale responsibly while accelerating access to finance for underserved communities.”

