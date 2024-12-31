Egypt’s Minister of Electricity and Renewable Energy Mahmoud Esmat held discussions with Sudan’s Minister of Oil and Energy Mohieddin Naeem on enhancing partnerships in electricity, renewable energy, and technical cooperation, as per a statement from the Egyptian Ministry of PEtoelum and Mineral Resouces.

The meeting aligns with President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi's directives to strengthen joint efforts with Sudan in these sectors.

Key discussions centered on the second phase of the Egyptian-Sudanese electrical interconnection project, "Toshka 2 / Wadi Halfa," which aims to deliver 300 megawatts of power.

The ministers also explored plans to create a wind atlas for Sudan, leveraging Egyptian expertise.

The discussions also addressed measures for completing the interconnection line, enhancing training for Sudanese electricity sector workers, and expanding the use of renewable energy sources.

Future projects aim to improve Sudan's transmission and distribution networks while benefiting from Egypt's wind and solar energy expertise.

