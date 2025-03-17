Renewable energy projects under way in Egypt will lift its production to nearly 12 gigawatts (GW) in 2026 and output is expected to surge in the following years, the country’s Electricity and Renewable Energy Minister has said.

Mahmud Esmat said in weekend press comments that the projects also include the installation of renewable energy storage batteries totalliong 3,500 megawatts (MW).

“Egypt is relying on solar and wind power projects undertaken by the local and foreign private sector…by the end of 2026, renewable energy generation will reach 12,000 MW besides 3,500 MW storage batteries,” Esmat was quoted as saying by the Arabic language Al-Ahram newspaper.

The Minister said that by the end of 2029, solar and wind power generation will climb to around 20 GW, adding that 3,600 MW would also be generated from the country’s sole nuclear plant under construction in the Northern port of Dabaa.

“All these projects will not only slash carbon emissions but will also create new job opportunities, stimulate the economy and allow the country to achieve its target of reducing reliance on fossil fuels,” the Minister said.

In comments last year, Esmat said Egypt currently produces around 6,600 MW from solar, wind and water projects and that it is pushing ahead with plans to expand the share of renewable sources in the energy mix.

In a report in late 2024, the Ministry said a revised energy strategy includes boosting that share to 42 percent by 2030 and 60 percent by 2040.

