Arab Finance: South Cairo and Giza Mills and Bakeries generated net profits worth EGP 6.071 million in the fiscal year (FY) 2024/2025, an annual increase of 66.64% from EGP 3.643 million, the financial indicators showed.

Net sales jumped to EGP 263.289 million at the end of June 2025 from EGP 231.363 million in FY2023/24.

Basic earnings per share (EPS) hit EGP 1.012 in the period from July 2024 to June 2025, an annual growth from EGP 0.607.

