An investment and engineering alliance between Sky Investments Holding and Innovo Group is introducing a new model of sustainable real estate development in Egypt through their joint platform, Sky Innovo Developments.

The long-term strategic partnership aims to go beyond conventional property development by creating integrated urban communities that prioritize quality of life, smart design and environmental sustainability, in line with Egypt’s Vision 2030 development goals.

Sky Innovo Developments’ first project, Park St. Edition in New Cairo, is a mixed-use residential and commercial complex positioned around health- and sustainability-focused concepts.

The project involves investments of about EGP 16.05 billion, spans a land area of 24,329 square meters, and includes total built-up area of around 103,000 square meters.

Sky Innovo Developments is also working on a pipeline of additional projects in strategic locations, which are expected to be announced gradually in the coming period.

These developments are intended to support the company’s measured growth strategy and align with state policies promoting sustainable urban development.

This partnership aims at delivering integrated residential and commercial projects centered on health, sustainability and long-term value creation in Egypt’s real estate market.