The Egyptian cabinet declared that the state administrative apparatus will operate from 9 am to 2 pm throughout the holy month of Ramadan, as per a statement.

Egypt also set the closing time of shops, restaurants, malls, cafes, and bazaars at 2 am during the holy month of Ramadan and Eid Al-Fitr.

The Egyptian cabinet approved the suspension of the power cut plan during the holy month of Ramadan to mitigate burdens on citizens.

