Arab Finance: Waleid Gamal El-Dien, the Chairman of the General Authority of the Suez Canal Economic Zone (SCZone), laid the foundation stone for two new industrial projects in the textile sector, with total investments of $55 million, as per a statement.

The first industrial project, implemented by Bridge Textile International Egypt, covers the construction of an integrated industrial complex spanning an area of 40,000 square meters in the Sokhna Industrial Zone.

With total investments exceeding $25 million, the factory includes administrative and residential buildings, 18 spinning lines, more than 100 fabric production lines, and six printing and dyeing lines.

Its annual production capacity is expected to reach 25 million meters of high-quality fabrics and 105,000 tons of fibers, offering 500 direct jobs and 1,000 indirect opportunities.

Upon completion, the project is expected to achieve annual sales of $120 million, of which $100 million will be in foreign currency.

The facility will allocate 80% of production for export to European and American markets.

Meanwhile, F-TEX International will build a project on an area of 55,000 square meters to manufacture 60 production lines for double-dip tying (DTY) polyester fibers, with investments totaling $30 million.

It is planned to be fully operational by the end of 2027, with a total annual production of 130,000 tons, providing around 400 direct job opportunities.

The second project is expected to generate export revenues of up to $150 million annually.

Gamal El-Dien said these projects represent a qualitative addition to the SCZone and reflect the confidence of international investors, particularly from China, in the region's investment climate.

He also highlighted the success of the existing partnership with TEDA Egypt, an industrial developer with a proven track record of attracting quality investments in diverse sectors.

During his visit to China, Gamal El-Dien discussed allocating a new area of 10,000 square meters to TEDA Egypt. This comes in light of the near completion of the development of previous phases, the latest of which was an area of 2,860 square meters.

The authority attracted investments totaling $8.6 billion over the past three years across 297 projects, according to the Chairman.

In the last fiscal year (FY) alone, it recorded investments of nearly $4.4 billion over 121 projects.