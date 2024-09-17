Egypt - Chairman of the General Authority for Suez Canal Economic Zone (SCZONE) Waleid Gamal Eldien has probed potential cooperation with representatives of UK-based firms in the sectors of iron industry, modern building materials, water treatment, and communications, as per a statement.

This came on the sidelines of the Egypt-UK investment Forum, taking place in London from September 15th to 18th.

The forum aims to bolster economic cooperation between Egypt and the British business community.

