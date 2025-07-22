Arab Finance: The General Authority of the Suez Canal Economic Zone (SCZone) has launched its first roadshow for fiscal year (FY) 2025/2026 in China to promote opportunities and attract Chinese investments in Egypt, according to a statement.

The authority mainly aims to draw in investments in the fields of textiles, ready-made garments, automotive, ports, and logistics services.

During his tour, Waleid Gamal El-Dien, the Chairman of the SCZone, discussed Hong Kong-based Crystal International’s plans to establish a textile factory on an area of 1.5 million square meters in the Qantara West zone, with expected investments ranging between $250 and $300 million.

The project is expected to offer job opportunities for 30,000-35,000 people.

The Chairman also inspected the Shenzhen Qianhai Exhibition Hall, hosted by the Qianhai Authority, to review the development projects in the Qianhai Special Economic Zone, which include industrial, logistics, and port-related activities.

He also visited the Yantian International Container Terminals, which is managed by the global operator Hutchison, the same operator of the Sokhna Port Container Terminal.

The terminal boasts a 1,200-meter quay length and a yard area of 720,000 square meters, with an investment cost of $250 million. It is expected to open soon.

The first day of the SCZone delegation's tour of Shenzhen concluded with a visit to BYD's headquarters, where they learned about the company's leading products in the electric vehicle (EV) industry.

BYD also specializes in the manufacture of electric car batteries, storage batteries, and solar panels.

Moreover, Gamal El-Dien met with the company’s officials to discuss its presence in the SCZone as a gateway to reach African and Middle Eastern markets.

He emphasized that the company's investment in the zone will strengthen the establishment of a major industrial base, including the manufacture of EVs, electric car batteries, and solar panels.