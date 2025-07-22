Arab Finance: Schneider Electric has signed a partnership with Hassan Allam Holding to support smart and sustainable agriculture in Egypt, with a focus on enhancing the “Water-Energy-Food” Nexus through integrated solutions in rural communities, as per an emailed press release.

The two companies will collaborate on a project in El Nouras village, located south of Port Said in Egypt’s northern Nile Delta, aiming to improve quality of life through digital and sustainable technologies.

The village, home to around 12,000 people, depends on the El-Salam Canal for irrigation, a key infrastructure channeling Nile water to reclaimed lands in Sinai.

Under the agreement, Schneider Electric will deploy its EcoStruxure technology to improve energy efficiency, support responsible water use, and enhance agricultural productivity.

At the center of the project is a solar-powered, climate-controlled greenhouse expected to produce about 20 tons of vegetables annually.

The project addresses ongoing challenges facing the village’s farmers, including limited access to quality irrigation water and the impact of climate change on crop yields.

By enabling vegetable cultivation and supporting food self-sufficiency, it contributes to Egypt’s broader sustainable development objectives.

Fully powered by solar energy, the initiative aligns with Egypt’s Integrated Sustainable Energy Strategy 2035 and its Updated National Determined Contributions of 2023, which target 42% renewable energy in the electricity mix and a 37% reduction in carbon emissions from electricity by 2030.

Beyond reducing reliance on diesel-powered irrigation, the project aims to provide rural communities with greater access to sustainable technologies, support food security, increase farmers’ productivity, and contribute to economic resilience.

It is also expected to create job opportunities for both women and men while building local capacity for long-term operational sustainability.

Announced during Schneider Electric’s “Innovation Day: Buildings of the Future” in Cairo, the partnership reflects the companies’ focus on integrating environmental solutions with economic and social development.

The project supports ongoing efforts to address infrastructure gaps in Egypt’s rural areas, where many communities still lack access to reliable electricity, clean water, and sanitation.

Both companies view this collaboration as aligned with Egypt’s Vision 2030 and the UN Sustainable Development Goals through practical, community-based solutions.