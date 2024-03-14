The Egyptian government has released essential goods worth $1.7 billion at ports in the last 10 days, Minister of Finance Mohamed Maait announced.

Maait noted that priority was given to food, pharmaceuticals, fodders, and production requirements.

Head of the Egyptian Customs Authority El-Shahat Gatoury previously said that the government released essential goods worth $780 million from March 7th to 8th.

