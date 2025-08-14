Arab Finance: The consolidated net profits attributable to the shareholders of Raya Contact Center fell by 94.17% to EGP 141.049 million in the first half (H1) of 2025, as per the financial statements.

The earnings were compared with EGP 242.046 million in H1 2024.

Revenues hiked year-on-year (YoY) to EGP 1.318 billion at the end of June 2025 from EGP 1.261 billion.

As for the standalone business, the net profits after tax plunged to EGP 33.464 million in the first six months of 2025 from EGP 178.089 million a year earlier.

Basic and diluted earnings per share (EPS) shrank to EGP 0.15 from EGP 0.77, while the revenues increased to EGP 676.526 million from EGP 594 million.

