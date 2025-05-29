Arab Finance: Egypt is preparing a 10-year national investment map featuring licensed opportunities across priority sectors, as announced during the May 28th cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly.

Minister of Investment and Foreign Trade Hassan El-Khatib presented a detailed plan outlining the government's approach to creating a unified national investment strategy. The initiative aims to drive foreign direct investment (FDI), support structural reforms, and build a globally competitive economy.

El-Khatib said the map will be completed within three months and will include fully licensed projects with prior approvals, backed by a comprehensive promotional campaign.

The map will focus on opportunities in energy, industry, tourism, health, IT, agriculture, education, water resources, and other key sectors, he added.

He emphasized the need for monetary and fiscal policies that promote investment, clarity on the state’s role in the economy, and a strong position for the private sector.

Highlighting the government's strategy, El-Khatib said ministries must each compile a portfolio of investment projects ready for promotion and implementation, complete with basic approvals and licenses.

He also laid out plans for targeted global campaigns to attract FDI for each opportunity.

The presentation included a review of major sectoral investment opportunities. In the new and renewable energy sector, El-Khatib pointed to 30-megawatt projects and a target to attract $100 billion in investments, including green hydrogen initiatives and the localization of feeder industries.

The tourism sector aims to double its capacity by adding 120,000 new 3- to 5-star hotel rooms across different governorates. In health, investment plans include adding around 140,000 hospital beds and partnering with the private sector on service projects, with expected investments between $30 billion and $40 billion.

Industrial sector plans include targeting 10 global companies over two years with investment offers ranging from $1 billion to $3 billion. This also involves the localization of new industries through the investment law, aiming to draw between $50 billion and $100 billion.

Additional opportunities span data centers, semiconductors, and software development, as well as seawater desalination projects expected to attract $10 billion to $30 billion.

The cabinet also reviewed a progress report from the Ministry of Investment and Foreign Trade on updating and developing the investment map. According to the report, 64 government entities are currently showcasing over 1,000 investment opportunities on the map, with private sector entries reaching 73.