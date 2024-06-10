Egypt is planning to complete the census process of immigrants, refugees, and foreign residents, and their geographical distribution and economic impact next year, Chairperson of the National Coordinating Committee for Combating and Preventing Illegal Migration and Trafficking in Persons (NCCPIM&TIP) Naela Gabr told Asharq Business.

Egypt hosts over 9 million foreigners, in addition to around 500,000 Sudanese who fled their nation due to the war and another 500,000 who are legally recognized as refugees, Gabr added, citing data by the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR).

She also noted that this puts a strain on an already overcrowded country.

Prime Minister Moustafa Madbouly announced last April that the direct cost of hosting refugees in Egypt was estimated at over $10 billion annually.

