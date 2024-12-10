Egypt - Trade exchange between Egypt and Norway grew to $217 million during the first 10 months of 2024, from $204 million in the same period last year, as per a press release from the Central Agency for Public Mobilization and Statistics (CAPMAS).

Egyptian exports to Norway valued at $15 million during the 10-month period of the year, rising from $11 million in the corresponding period of 2023.

Meanwhile, Egypt’s imports from the European country were worth $202 million, as compared to $193 million in the year-ago period.

In fiscal year (FY) 2022/2023, Norwegian investments in Egypt amounted to $26.8 million, higher than $3.9 million in FY 2022/2021.

Remittances from Egyptians working in Norway increased to $11.8 million in FY 2022/2023 from $10.9 million in FY 2022/2021.

