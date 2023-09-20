Egypt is considering importing nearly 500,000 ton of wheat from France and Bulgaria, Asharq business reported on September 20th, citing unnamed sources familiar with the matter.

This came after Russia halted supplying wheat, objecting to the pricing of a mega-deal, the sources added, noting that the authorities in Moscow seek to impose an unofficial minimum price on grain deals.

In August, it was reported that Egypt was expected to benefit from the five-year $500 million financing offered by the UAE to supply the country with wheat in January 2024.

