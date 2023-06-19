Minister of Petroleum and Mineral Resources Tarek El Molla has held a series of meetings with heads of leading global energy companies on the sideline of the British Egyptian Business Association’s (BEBA) sectoral mission to the UK, according to a statement on June 16th.

The sectoral mission, titled “Growing Green: Boosting Trade and FDI Linkages Towards a Sustainable Future”, took place in London from June 14th to 16th.

The event witnessed a meeting between El-Molla and President and CEO of Baker Hughes Lorenzo Simonelli to probe plans to reduce carbon emissions.

The minister also met with Russell Hardy, CEO of the energy and commodities company Vitol, to discuss cooperation in the field of petroleum and natural gas trade.

On the other hand, Hardy expressed the company’s interest in expanding its business in Egypt.

Moreover, El Molla mulled with Bank of New York Mellon Corporation’s (BNY Mellon) Hani Kablawi cooperation opportunities to finance the country’s decarbonization projects.

