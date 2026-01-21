Arab Finance: Karim Badawi, Minister of Petroleum and Mineral Resources, held talks with Frank Witzel, State Secretary at the German Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Energy, and discussed cooperation in the domain of energy, according to a statement.

Badawi and Witzel explored ways to promote investment in natural gas, bolster green energy, and expand technology transfer while supporting human capacity building.

The minister reviewed the latest developments and investment incentives in Egypt's oil and gas sector, highlighting promising opportunities in natural gas exploration, value-added industries, and petrochemicals.

He affirmed leveraging the advanced technology to boost production and reduce costs, as well as environmental sustainability programs and carbon emission reduction initiatives.

At the end of the meeting, the two officials agreed to continue exploring ways to enhance cooperation and knowledge transfer in the coming period.