Arab Finance: Egypt’s Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Development Agency (MSMEDA) said it is increasing funding for projects in Sinai and expanding free entrepreneurship training programs as part of the country’s Sinai Liberation Day celebrations, as per a statement.

The move comes within broader efforts to encourage youth, recent graduates, and women to pursue self-employment and entrepreneurship, particularly in Upper Egypt, border governorates, and Sinai, while raising awareness of the financial and technical services available to support small and micro-enterprises.

Basel Rahmy, CEO of MSMEDA, directed the agency’s branches in North and South Sinai to intensify awareness seminars and training courses aimed at familiarizing young people with the agency’s financial, non-financial, and technical offerings. The initiative also includes expanding access to funding for both new and existing projects, alongside implementing a range of capacity-building programs designed to help participants establish economically viable businesses.

Looking ahead, Rahmy noted that MSMEDA will prioritize specialized training aligned with labor market needs in Sinai, including courses in air conditioning and electrical appliance maintenance. Additional training in e-marketing is also planned to help existing projects expand and improve market access, contributing to sustainable job creation and economic development in the region.

The agency’s Sinai branches will organize these programs in coordination with governorates, government entities, civil society organizations, universities, institutes, the Nation's Future Party, and the Directorate of Youth and Sports. Field visits to industrial zones in North Sinai are also planned to assess the financial and technical needs of existing projects and address them accordingly.

Rahmy emphasized MSMEDA’s focus on the handicrafts and heritage sector in Sinai, citing its role in job creation and preserving local culture. The agency continues to support the participation of Sinai-based projects in the Turathna Exhibition and is placing particular emphasis on empowering women through training in traditional and creative industries. These efforts will be supported by collaborations with non-governmental organizations, alongside initiatives to integrate traditional skills with modern marketing tools.

He called on citizens and young people in Sinai to engage with MSMEDA’s branches to benefit from upcoming seminars and training programs or to contact the agency via its hotline at 16733.

Between 2014 and 2025, MSMEDA has injected EGP 939.4 million into projects across North and South Sinai, financing around 10,000 projects and generating approximately 25,000 job opportunities. Of this total, EGP 23 million was allocated as grants for infrastructure, community development, and training initiatives, creating an estimated 300,000 workdays.