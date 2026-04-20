Arab Finance: Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly witnessed the opening of the National Sinai for Plastic Industries (NSPI) factory in the Bir al-Abd industrial zone in North Sinai, marking a new step in the government’s efforts to expand industrial development across the country, as per a statement.

The inauguration took place during Madbouly’s tour of North Sinai, in the presence of Minister of Transport Kamel El-Wazir, Minister of Local Development and Environment Manal Awad, Minister of Housing, Utilities, and Urban Communities Randa El-Menshawy, and North Sinai Governor Khaled Megawer, alongside senior officials and company representatives.

Madbouly said the project reflects the state’s commitment to extending industrial development to all regions in line with directives from President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi.

He described the factory as a starting point for building a broader industrial base in North Sinai, aimed at leveraging the governorate’s economic potential, creating job opportunities, and supporting national industry while opening export channels.

The facility, established by Sinai National Investment Company (Invest Sinai), spans around 20,000 square meters with total investments of EGP 530 million. It employs 170 workers, including 79 from Sinai, representing 46% of the workforce, as part of efforts to integrate local communities into development projects.

Meanwhile, Megawer said the governorate’s development path comes after decades of conflict, including four wars between 1948 and 1973 and more than a decade of counterterrorism efforts.

He outlined a development framework based on two pillars: infrastructure expansion, including road networks, ports, airports, railways, and the Tahya Misr tunnels, and a broader economic model combining public investment plans through 2030, private sector participation, and human development supported by more than 222 community organizations.

The factory includes a woven sack production unit covering 5,200 square meters, with an annual capacity of around 55 million bags used for cement, sugar, flour, feed, and other products. The production lines, supplied by an Indian manufacturer, mark the first time such equipment has been introduced to Egypt for this type of manufacturing.

During the tour, officials reviewed the full production process, which begins with testing raw polypropylene materials and continues through spinning, weaving, lining, cutting, sewing, printing, and quality control stages, alongside recycling operations for manufacturing waste.

The project is structured as a partnership between the public and private sectors, with full Egyptian ownership, and is positioned as a foundation for further industrial investments in North Sinai.