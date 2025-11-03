Arab Finance: Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly and his Lebanese counterpart Nawaf Salam witnessed the signing of several memoranda of understanding (MoUs), concluding the 10th session of the Egyptian-Lebanese Joint Higher Committee, as per a statement.

The two sides inked an MoU to develop an economic and development policy formulation, in addition to exchanging expertise in economic planning and development. It also covered the partnership between Egypt’s Ministry of Planning, Economic Development, and International Cooperation and Lebanon’s Ministry of Economy and Trade.

The second MoU was signed between the Institute of National Planning and the Lebanese Ministry of Economy and Trade (2025-2027).

Egypt’s Ministry of Local Development inked the third deal with Lebanon’s Ministry of Interior and Municipalities on cooperation in local development.

The Egyptian Aviation Academy also signed a training cooperation protocol with the Lebanese Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).

Fifth, the two countries sealed an MoU on potential cooperation in the field of social protection between the Ministry of Social Solidarity and the Lebanese Ministry of Social Affairs.

Both countries also signed an agreement in the field of maritime transport. This is in addition to a proposed executive program for an industrial cooperation protocol.

The agreements also included an MoU for cooperation in technical education between Egypt’s Ministry of Education and Technical Education and the Lebanese Ministry of Education and Higher Education.

Egypt’s Ministry of Agriculture and Land Reclamation penned a deal with the Lebanese Ministry of Agriculture to cooperate in agricultural research.

Furthermore, the Egyptian Ministry of Housing, Utilities, and Urban Communities agreed to cooperate with the Lebanese Ministry of Social Affairs in housing and urban development.

Another MoU was signed between the Egyptian Customs Authority and the Lebanese Customs Administration in the areas of taxation, customs, and mutual assistance in customs matters.

The agreements also included the signing of a draft MoU between the two governments regarding the mutual exemption from visa requirements for holders of diplomatic passports.

The Egyptian Financial Regulatory Authority (FRA) and the Lebanese Insurance Supervisory Commission also signed an MoU.

A cooperation protocol was also signed between the Central Agency for Organization and Administration and the Lebanese Civil Service Council in the areas of administration, public service, and civil service.

The two prime ministers also witnessed the signing of an MoU in the field of consumer protection and market oversight.

During the meeting, Madbouly pointed out that trade between the two countries hit $1 billion in 2024, emphasizing the significant potential to double this figure.

He stressed that this expanding bilateral trade can be achieved through the efforts of the private sector in both countries.

The meeting touched upon ways to encourage Egyptian companies to increase trade between Egypt and Lebanon, as well as to support joint investments on both sides.

For his part, Salam asserted that Lebanon looks forward to establishing a long-term partnership with the Egyptian government for a more integrated future in various areas of cooperation, ensuring a better future for both nations.

© 2025 All Rights Reserved Arab Finance For Information Technology Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).