Egypt has launched an online service for submitting building license applications in new cities, Minister of Housing, Utilities, and Urban Communities, Sherif El-Sherbiny announced in a statement.

The system will go live on January 1st, 2025, marking a significant step toward streamlining processes for citizens and investors.

The new service allows applicants to submit their requests, upload necessary drawings and documents, and pay fees through the New Urban Communities Authority (NUCA) services website at https://nuca-services.gov.eg/.

This eliminates the need for in-person visits to customer service centers at technology hubs in new cities.

El-Sherbiny emphasized his directive to NUCA officials and city agencies to simplify procedures for citizens and investors while enhancing the delivery of services in new cities.

© 2020-2023 Arab Finance For Information Technology. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).