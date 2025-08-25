Arab Finance: The ordinary general meeting of Juhayna Food Industries approved the distribution of a cash dividend of EGP 0.30 per share for the first quarter (Q1) of 2025, as per a bourse filing.

The company’s shareholders also greenlighted the distribution of one bonus share for every four shares.

Meanwhile, the extraordinary general meeting (EGM) greenlighted raising the company's issued capital within the authorized capital from EGP 941.405 million to EGP 1.176 billion.

Juhayna will raise the capital by EGP 235.351 million through the issuance of free shares allocated in full to its shareholders.

This increase will be financed from the merger reserve shown in the Q1-25 financial statements, by issuing new shares at par value, representing a 25% increase of the company's issued capital, with fractional shares rounded up in favor of small shareholders.

© 2025 All Rights Reserved Arab Finance For Information Technology Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).