Minister of Water Resources and Irrigation Hani Sweilam met with Head of the Middle East Department at the German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development Mario Sander to discuss cooperation between Egypt and Germany in the field of water resources.

During the meeting, Sweilam praised the ongoing constructive cooperation between Egypt and Germany, through which many projects in the field of water resources and irrigation were implemented, stressing his desire to continue this distinguished cooperation and his keenness to strengthen it.

For his part, Sander expressed his country’s keenness to foster cooperation with Egypt in all fields, especially in the field of water resources.

The two officials also discussed the executive position of the third National Disbursement Programme that is being implemented within the framework of an integrated sectoral approach, which is being funded by the German Development Bank and the EU.

Sweilam explained that 11 projects in the field of water resources have been implemented within the framework of cooperation between Egypt and Germany, most notably the New Assiut Barrage Project and its Hydroelectric Station, the New Nagaa Hammadi Barrage Project and its Hydroelectric Station, and the Integrated Water Resources Management project being established on an area of ​​550,000 feddans in the Mahmoudia and Mit Yazid Canals.

There’s also the irrigation development project in the governorates of Beheira and Kafr El-Sheikh, replacement and renewal of irrigation and drainage stations, and the National Drainage Programme funded by the German Development Bank.

Furthermore, the two sides agreed to prepare technical studies on evaluating the available alternatives to rehabilitating canals and the appropriateness of using more sustainable techniques in rehabilitation work in Egypt within the framework of the interim evaluation of the Canals Rehabilitation project, and working to set clear standards for the next phase.

It was also agreed to coordinate between the Egyptian and German sides to prepare technical studies on the use of modern irrigation systems in Egypt as an alternative to flood irrigation, and to evaluate this transformation from all aspects related to water, environmental, economic, social, and other dimensions.

Additionally, Sweilam reviewed the current arrangements for organising water activities within the upcoming UN Conference of Parties on Climate Change (COP27), in which a water day will be organised within a water pavilion, in addition to an international initiative to adapt to climate changes in the water sector, which will be launched during the conference’s activities.

Sander then affirmed that a high-level German delegation will participate in the COP27 in light of the German side’s awareness of its importance.

© 2022 Daily News Egypt. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

