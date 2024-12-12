Egypt - The Central Agency for Public Mobilization and Statistics (CAPMAS) announced that the trade exchange between Egypt and Ireland reached $448m during the first 10 months of 2024, up from $428m in the same period of 2023, marking a $20m increase.

This announcement coincides with President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi’s visit to Dublin, Ireland, concluding his European tour aimed at enhancing bilateral cooperation and aligning positions on international issues of mutual interest. CAPMAS highlighted the strong political and historical ties between Egypt and Ireland, with both nations actively consulting on key regional and global matters.

During this period, Egypt’s exports to Ireland rose to $121m from $82m in the previous year, while imports from Ireland decreased to $327m from $346m.

Major Egyptian exports included fertilizers ($35m), electrical machinery and parts ($32m), iron and steel ($8m), paper and paper products ($8m), and vegetables and fruits ($11m). Key imports from Ireland comprised pharmaceutical products ($116m), various food preparations ($102m), optical and cinematographic equipment ($27m), electrical machinery and parts ($21m), and dairy products ($18m).

Irish investments in Egypt amounted to $130m in the fiscal year 2022/2023, down from $199m in the previous fiscal year. Remittances from Egyptian workers in Ireland totaled $112m in FY 2022/2023, a decrease from $133m in FY 2021/2022. Remittances from Irish workers in Egypt also declined to $1.6m from $2.2m.

The Egyptian mission in Ireland estimates that approximately 6,000 Egyptians resided in Ireland in 2023, reflecting the close people-to-people ties alongside economic and political relations between the two countries.

