The Egyptian Ministry of Environment signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with its Moroccan counterpart to boost cooperation in sustainable development and preserving the environment, according to an official statement on November 10th.

Egyptian Minister of Environment Yasmin Fouad revealed that the MoU aims to promote bilateral cooperation in a host of environmental areas including the institutional and legislative aspects of environmental issues and sustainable development.

The protocol also paves the way for cooperation in the integrated management of transboundary solid and hazardous waste, Fouad said, adding that cooperation between Egypt and Morocco would also include environmental planning for sustainable development in urban and rural areas.

She noted that cooperation between Egypt and Morocco would take place through exchanging visits among officials and national experts, along with training programs, and the execution of joint environmental studies and projects.

