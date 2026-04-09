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Egypt's annual urban consumer inflation increased to a faster-than-expected 15.2% in March from 13.4% in February, state statistics agency CAPMAS said on Thursday, after the war on Iran pushed up prices.
Month-on-month, prices rose by 3.2% in March, it said. Food and beverage prices rose by 4.8% on a monthly and 5.8% on an annual basis.
* A Reuters poll on Thursday had forecast inflation would climb to 14.7% in March, citing repercussions from the war on Iran, which has caused fuel prices to jump and the currency to weaken.
* Annual inflation has plunged from a record high of 38% in September 2023, helped by an $8 billion financial support package signed with the International Monetary Fund in March 2024.
* April inflation figures may be further boosted by an increase in electricity prices that took effect on April 1.
(Reporting by Reuters; Writing by Patrick Werr; Editing by Tomasz Janowski)