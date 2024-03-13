The Egyptian Information Technology Institute (ITI) has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with India’s National Institute of Electronics and Information Technology (NIELIT) to cooperate in the field of digital capacity building, as per a statement.

The MoU covers exchanging training materials and curricula as well as trainers and experts.

Moreover, NIELIT will provide virtual laboratories and academy, along with post-graduate programs.

