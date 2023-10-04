Egyptian Minister of Trade and Industry Ahmed Samir has met with the Greek Ambassador to Cairo Nikolaos Papageorgiou to probe boosting economic relations between Egypt and Greece, according to a statement.

During the meeting, they discussed the possibilities of fostering intraregional trade and joint investments between the two countries in the coming period.

Moreover, Samir said that Greece ranked 11th direct investor in Egypt among the European Union (EU) countries with $255 million worth of investments into 215 projects.

It is worth noting that the value of trade exchange between Egypt and Greece rose 4.7% year on year (YoY) in 2022 to $2.2 billion, compared to $2.1 billion.

