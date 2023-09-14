Minister of Health Khaled Abdel Ghaffar has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with his Greek counterpart Michalis Chrysochoidis to further enhance cooperation in the healthcare field, the Egyptian ministry stated on September 13th.

The two ministers exchanged views on health issues and reviewed the latest developments of the existing cooperation between the two sides.

For his part, Chrysochoidis expressed his country’s keenness to boost cooperation with the Egyptian Ministry of Health in the field of oncology.

