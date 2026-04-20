Arab Finance: The Financial Regulatory Authority (FRA) approved for MM Group for Industry and International Trade (MTI) to hold its extraordinary general meeting (EGM) to discuss its board's proposal on increasing the company's issued and paid-up capital to EGP 1.404 billion from EGP 1.170 billion, according to a bourse filing.

The proposed capital raise amounts to EGP 234.146 million and is to be achieved through the issuance of bonus shares, equivalent to 0.20:1, at a nominal value of EGP 0.62, to be financed from 2025’s financial results.

In September 2025, the Egyptian Exchange (EGX) Listing Committee approved increasing the company’s authorized capital from EGP 1 billion to EGP 5 billion. Additionally, the EGX-listed firm raised the issued and paid-up capital from EGP 936.584 million to EGP 1.170 billion.