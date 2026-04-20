Arab Finance: Egypt’s Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly has issued a decree reconstituting the Ministerial Group for Entrepreneurship, to be chaired by Deputy Prime Minister for Economic Affairs Hussein Eissa, as per a statement.

The group will include the ministers of finance, supply and internal trade, foreign affairs and international cooperation, Egyptians abroad, communications and information technology, higher education and scientific research, investment and foreign trade, planning and economic development, and industry.

It will also include the chairman of the Financial Regulatory Authority (FRA), the deputy governor of the Central Bank of Egypt (CBE), and the CEO of the Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises Development Agency (MSMEDA).

Under the decree, the group is authorized to invite other ministers, heads of authorities, and relevant officials to attend its meetings, as well as seek support from experts and specialists as needed to carry out its mandate.

The decision also stipulates that the group will meet at least once every two weeks, with additional meetings held when necessary at the invitation of its chairman. The Prime Minister will chair meetings of the group when present.