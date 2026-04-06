Egypt’s Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty said on Sunday that attracting foreign direct investment constitutes a top priority for the Egyptian government, as the country seeks to deepen its economic partnership with the United States.

During a meeting with a delegation from the American Chamber of Commerce (AmCham) in Cairo, led by Chairperson Omar Mohanna, Abdelatty highlighted recent structural reforms aimed at improving the investment climate and the general business environment.

The meeting comes as part of ongoing arrangements for the chamber’s “Door-Knock” mission, a periodic delegation sent by AmCham to Washington.

Ministry spokesperson Tamim Khallaf said Abdelatty praised the active role played by AmCham Cairo in driving the economic partnership between the two nations. The minister pointed to the first edition of the Egypt-US Economic Forum, held in Cairo in May 2025 with broad participation from major American companies, as a key factor in strengthening private sector cooperation.

Abdelatty said he looks forward to holding the second edition of the forum during the current year to enhance institutional cooperation between the Egyptian and American business communities and open new investment opportunities.

The minister noted that Egypt’s developed infrastructure and its network of free trade agreements make it a pivotal centre for accessing African, Middle Eastern, and European markets. He added that the upcoming phase of cooperation aims to target sectors including industry, logistics, energy, digital infrastructure, pharmaceuticals, healthcare systems, and tourism.

Addressing regional and international developments, Abdelatty asserted the resilience of the Egyptian economy and its ability to withstand successive crises. He stated that the state is moving steadily on a path of comprehensive reform to ensure economic stability and provide a safe environment for foreign investment.

During the session, the foreign minister held an interactive dialogue with AmCham members to hear proposals for improving the business environment and increasing trade and investment flows. Abdelatty affirmed the ministry’s commitment to maintaining direct communication with the business community to remove obstacles and support economic partnerships.

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