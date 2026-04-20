Arab Finance: Egypt’s Minister of Investment and Foreign Mohamed Farid met with Ryan McLaughlin, CEO of the Northern Virginia Association of Realtors (NVAR), to discuss exporting Egyptian real estate and attracting international developers to the local market, as per a statement.

The meeting focused on positioning Egypt’s real estate sector within global investment flows, with Farid outlining the country’s ongoing urban expansion and the availability of integrated investment opportunities across new cities and economic zones.

Discussions also covered transferring US expertise in real estate technology, particularly in areas such as data centers and smart buildings, as both sides explored opportunities to deepen cooperation in technology-driven developments.

Moreover, the two sides agreed to arrange a field visit for an American delegation to Egypt to tour major national projects and logistics zones, as part of efforts to attract foreign capital and strengthen Egypt’s position as a destination for high-quality real estate and technology investments.

Both parties agreed to organize promotional tours and investment events in the United States to showcase Egypt’s real estate portfolio, while also planning a visit by an NVAR delegation to explore opportunities in the New Administrative Capital and other new urban developments.

They also discussed cooperation with the Export Council of Real Estate to exchange data, in preparation for signing a memorandum of understanding aimed at strengthening collaboration in promoting Egyptian real estate abroad.

The minister noted that Egypt offers fully serviced land and advanced infrastructure tailored to real estate and industrial developers seeking expansion in the Middle East and Africa.

Farid said the ministry is working to facilitate property ownership procedures for foreign investors and expand coordination with relevant entities to support real estate exports. He added that Egypt has a diversified portfolio of serviced land developed to international standards, supporting both real estate and industrial investments.

Meanwhile, the NVAR delegation expressed interest in facilitating investments by American developers in Egypt, citing the country’s strategic geographic location, its network of submarine cables, and its renewable energy potential as key advantages for technology and logistics-related projects.

NVAR, which includes more than 13,000 certified real estate professionals and represents over $19 billion in annual transactions in Northern Virginia, is considered a key partner due to its extensive network connecting major developers and global investors. Northern Virginia is also a major global hub for data centers, handling a significant share of global internet traffic, reinforcing its importance in digital infrastructure.