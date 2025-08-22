Arab Finance: Extracted Oils and Derivatives Company (ZEOT) logged net profits after tax valued at EGP 30.7111 million in the fiscal year (FY) 2024/2025, according to the financial indicators.

The generated earnings were higher by 251.2% year-on-year (YoY) than EGP 8.744 million.

The sales edged down by 0.9% to EGP 3.644 billion at the end of June 2025 from EGP 3.676 billion a year earlier.

