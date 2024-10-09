The Egyptian government has decided to extend the ban on exporting local sugar for six months as of October 7th, Asharq Business reported, citing an official document.

On August 28th, the cabinet approved the indicative prices of sugar crops for the 2025 supply season.

The price of supplying sugar cane has been set at EGP 2,500 per ton, while the price of supplying sugar beet was set at EGP 2,400 per ton.

