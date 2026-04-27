Arab Finance: Egypt’s Minister of Electricity and Renewable Energy Mahmoud Esmat reviewed the progress of renewable energy projects with a combined capacity of 2,500 megawatts and 720 megawatt-hours of battery storage being developed by the Hassan Allam-Infinity consortium, as part of the country’s broader clean energy strategy, as per a statement.

The discussions, held at the ministry’s headquarters in the New Capital, focused on implementation progress, project timelines, and grid connection schedules for solar and wind projects across Benban, Minya, and Hurghada.

Esmat reviewed the execution timelines for each project, the status of equipment and supplies, and the schedules for grid integration, taking into account geopolitical developments and their impact on global supply chains.

The meeting also tracked progress on several key projects, including a 200-megawatt solar plant in Benban supported by 120 megawatt-hours of battery storage, and a 1,000-megawatt solar project in West Minya paired with 600 megawatt-hours of storage.

The review extended to wind energy developments, including a 1,000-megawatt wind farm in Ras Shukeir and a 300-megawatt project south of Hurghada. Officials emphasized adherence to implementation timelines and ongoing monitoring by the ministry and the New and Renewable Energy Authority to address potential challenges and ensure timely completion.

The projects form part of Egypt’s plan to expand the role of renewable energy in its power mix. Esmat said the sector is working to accelerate project execution, improve energy efficiency, and introduce additional clean energy capacity to meet rising demand while reducing fuel consumption.

He added that Egypt aims to increase the share of renewable energy in its energy mix to 45% by 2028, up from a previous target of 42% by 2030. This includes parallel efforts to modernize and strengthen the unified national grid, enhancing its flexibility and capacity to integrate higher levels of renewable generation.

Esmat highlighted the importance of expanding energy storage systems to maximize the output of renewable projects, maintain grid stability, and ensure an uninterrupted electricity supply. He also reiterated that enabling reliable electricity access across sectors remains central to Egypt’s development plans.

The minister noted that the private sector continues to play a key role in renewable energy expansion, with the government taking steps to increase its participation and support its involvement in future projects.