Arab Finance: Elsewedy Electric’s annual general assembly approved cash dividends worth EGP 2.139 billion for 2024, according to a bourse filing.

The company will pay out a dividend of EGP 1 per share.

The EGX-listed firm generated 72.65% year-on-year (YoY) higher consolidated net profits attributable to the parent company at EGP 17.464 billion in 2024, compared to EGP 10.116 billion.

