Arab Finance: The consolidated net profits attributable to the holding company of Elsaeed Contracting and Real Estate Investment Company hit EGP 93.472 million in the first half (H1) of 2025, the financial results indicated.

The earnings registered in H1 2025 hiked by 23.14% year-on-year (YoY) from EGP 75.902 million.

Operating revenues dropped to EGP 861.162 million at the end of June 2025 from EGP 1.244 billion in H1 2024, while the earnings per share (EPS) increased to EGP 0.129 from EGP 0.105.

Regarding the standalone results, the net profits after tax amounted to EGP 70.302 million in the first six months of 2025, an annual rise from EGP 68.129 million.

Non-consolidated revenues plummeted to EGP 837.486 million in H1 2025 from EGP 1.225 billion a year earlier.