Arab Finance: Minister of Investment and Foreign Trade Hassan El-Khatib met with British Ambassador to Egypt Geoffrey Adams to discuss ways to boost bilateral cooperation in trade and investment and explore new opportunities in the Egyptian market, as per a statement.

El-Khatib emphasized Egypt’s position as a prime destination for production and export, pointing to ongoing government efforts to attract investments across key sectors.

He noted that Egypt offers a competitive edge in post-production services, making it an attractive hub for regional investors.

The minister also highlighted the latest reforms in Egypt’s trade policies and presented available investment opportunities, particularly in green hydrogen, energy, tourism, and hotel development.

Adams praised Egypt’s stable and appealing investment environment, pointing to the strong presence of major British companies in the Egyptian market, especially in the pharmaceutical and manufacturing sectors.

He expressed the UK’s interest in expanding its investments in Egypt, citing the country's strategic location and competitive production and shipping costs.

