Arab Finance: The Egyptian Exchange (EGX) ended Monday’s trading session on a mixed note after the EGX30 index went down by 0.15% to 40,693.92 points.

The Sharia-compliant index, EGX33 Shariah, also fell by 2.35% to 4,302.39 points.

The EGX70 index ended the trading session lower by 0.02% at 12,288.34 points.

On the other hand, the EGX100 rose by 1.19% at 16,430.18.

A total of 3.919 billion shares were exchanged at EGP 7.687 billion over 147,201 transactions. The market cap reached EGP 2.878 trillion.