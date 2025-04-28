Arab Finance: The Egyptian Exchange (EGX) showed a positive performance on Sunday, with the EGX30 rising by 0.68% to 31,855.12 points.

The Sharia-compliant index, EGX33 Shariah index, went up by 1.01% to 3,290.44 points.

Both the EGX70 index as well as the EGX100 index also ended the session higher by 0.64% at 9,286.6 points and by 0.76% at 12,702.37 points, respectively.

The turnover stood at EGP 3.952 billion through the exchange of 1.359 billion shares over 108,204 transactions, while market capitalization reached EGP 2.265 trillion.

Retail investors took over 82.71% of the total trading, while the institutions represented the remaining 17.28%.

Egyptian investors controlled 90.88% of trading transactions, whereas Arab and foreign traders accounted for 7.7% and 1.42%, respectively.

Egyptian and foreign investors were net buyers with EGP 40.033 million and EGP 17.455 million, respectively. Arab traders were sellers with EGP 57.489 million.

