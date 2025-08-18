Arab Finance: The Egyptian Exchange (EGX) has launched its first mobile application in a pilot version to enhance transparency and improve communication in the market, the bourse said in a statement.

The new app provides users with real-time market updates, information on listed securities, index movements, and the latest market news. It is currently available for download on Google Play.

