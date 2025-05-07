Arab Finance: The Egyptian Exchange (EGX) showed a varied performance on Tuesday, with the EGX30 climbing by 0.23% to 32,285.45 points.

The Sharia-compliant index, EGX33 Shariah index, dropped by 0.29% to 3,338.61 points.

Meanwhile, the EGX70 index as well as the EGX100 index closed the session higher by 0.46% at 9,565.6 points and by 0.29% at 12,986.63 points, respectively.

A total of 1.529 billion shares were exchanged over 106,195 transactions at a value of EGP 3.778 billion, while market capitalization hit EGP 2.287 trillion.

Individuals took over 76.17% of the total trading, while institutions made up 23.82%.

Egyptian investors controlled 90.4% of trading transactions, whereas Arab and foreign traders equaled 6.03% and 3.57%, respectively.

Arab and foreign investors were net buyers with EGP 107.614 million and EGP 20.121 million, respectively. Egyptian investors were net sellers with EGP 127.735 million.

© 2020-2023 Arab Finance For Information Technology. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).