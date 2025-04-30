Arab Finance: The Egyptian Exchange (EGX) showed a varied performance on Tuesday, with the EGX30 climbing by 0.09% to 32,043.48 points.

The Sharia-compliant index, EGX33 Shariah index, rose by 0.23% to 3,302.3 points.

Meanwhile, the EGX70 index as well as the EGX100 index closed the session lower by 0.33% at 9,289.77 points and by 0.29% at 12,713.6 points, respectively.

A total of 1.319 billion shares were exchanged over 101,934 transactions at a value of EGP 3.767 billion, while market capitalization hit EGP 2.273 trillion.

Individuals took over 78.88% of the total trading, while institutions made up 21.11%.

Egyptian investors controlled 90.2% of trading transactions, whereas Arab and foreign traders equaled 6.67% and 3.14%, respectively.

The Egyptian and Arab investors were net buyers with EGP 12.670 million and EGP 2.365 million, respectively. Non-Arab foreigners were net sellers with EGP 15.035 million.

© 2020-2023 Arab Finance For Information Technology. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).