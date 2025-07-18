Arab Finance: The Egyptian Exchange (EGX) closed Thursday’s trading session with a positive performance, with the EGX30 rising by 1.04% to 33,821.03 points.

The Sharia-compliant index, EGX33 Shariah index, went up by 0.63% to 3,492.38 points.

Both the EGX70 index as well as the EGX100 index also ended the session higher by 0.08% at 10,127.66 points and by 0.25% at 13,731.39 points, respectively.

The turnover stood at EGP 4.472 billion through the exchange of 1.263 billion shares over 102,315 transactions, while market capitalization reached EGP 2.392 trillion.

Retail investors took over 74.36% of the total trading, while the institutions represented the remaining 25.63%.

Egyptian investors controlled 86.17% of trading transactions, whereas Arab and foreign traders accounted for 4.57% and 9.25%, respectively.

Arab investors were net sellers with EGP 100.296 million. The Egyptian and foreign traders were buyers with EGP 60.874 billion and EGP 39.422 million, respectively.