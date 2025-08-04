Arab Finance: The Egyptian Exchange (EGX) ended Sunday’s session with collective gains after the EGX30 index went up by 0.22% to 3,4272.16 points.

Likewise, the Sharia-compliant index, EGX33 Shariah, rose by 0.41% to 3,510.62 points.

Both the EGX70 index and the EGX100 index finished the session higher by 0.22% at 3,730.28 points and by 0.85% at 10,312.08 points, respectively.

EGX’s turnover reached EGP 3.913 billion through the exchange of 1.424 billion shares in 102,764 transactions, while the market cap hit EGP 2.407 trillion.

The Egyptian investors controlled 86.56% of the trading transactions, while the Arab and foreign traders accounted for 11.11% and 2.33%, respectively.

Individuals took over 79.7% of the total trading, while the institutions equaled 20.29%.

Arab and foreign investors were sellers with EGP 115.112 million and EGP 83.397 million, respectively. The Egyptian traders were buyers with EGP 198.509 million.

