Arab Finance: The Egyptian Exchange (EGX) ended Sunday’s trading session with a varied performance. The EGX30 index rose by 0.17% to 39,132.25 points.

Likewise, the Sharia-compliant index, EGX33 Shariah, climbed by 0.42% to 4,070.71 points.

The EGX35-LV went down by 0.29% to 4,337.07 points.

Meanwhile, the EGX70 index and the EGX100 finished the trading session lower by 0.97% at 12,078.12 points and by 0.82% at 15,928.89.

A total of 1.508 billion shares were traded over 148,048 transactions at a value of EGP 6.269 billion. Meanwhile, the market cap reached EGP 2.800 trillion.

Egyptians accounted for 89.78% of trading transactions, while Arab and foreign traders equaled 6.28% and 3.94%, respectively.

Individual investors controlled 77.14% of total trading, while institutions represented 22.85%.

Foreign investors were buyers with EGP 46.001 million. Egyptian and Arab traders were sellers with EGP 22.095 million and EGP 23.906 million, respectively.

