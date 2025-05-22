Arab Finance: The Egyptian Exchange (EGX) ended Wednesday’s trading session in the green zone, with the EGX30 index rising by 0.66% to 31,836.63 points.

The Sharia-compliant index, EGX33 Shariah index, grew by 0.39% to 3,255.62 points.

Both EGX70 and EGX100 indices closed the session higher by 0.26% at 9,320.1 points and 0.40% at 12,689.24 points, respectively.

The turnover hit EGP 4.481 billion after 1.244 billion shares were traded over 95,131 transactions, while the market cap stood at EGP 2.239 trillion.

The institutions equaled 29.16% of the total trading, while retail investors made up 70.83%.

Egyptian investors controlled 90.98% of the trading transactions, while foreign and Arab traders made up 4.12% and 4.9% of the trading transactions, respectively.

Foreign and Arab investors were sellers with EGP 128.635 million and EGP 67.362 million, respectively. Meanwhile, the Egyptians were buyers with EGP 195.998 million.